Bitcoin hits fresh high

REUTERS: Bitcoin continued gaining on Sunday, rising to a fresh high and extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above US$1 trillion on Friday.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record US$58,354, taking its weekly gain to around 20per cent. It has surged around 100per cent this year.

Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.

