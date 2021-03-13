Bitcoin hits record high; trades as high as US$59,755 on Saturday

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday reached a record high, trading up to US$59,755.

Bitcoin is up more than 2per cent from its previous year high of US$58,354.14 on Feb. 21.

Bitcoin's price soared this year as major firms, such as BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc, credit card giant Mastercard Inc, backed cryptocurrencies, while those such as Tesla Inc Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc invested in bitcoin.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)