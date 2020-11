Bitcoin jumped past US$19,000 on Monday, moving closer to its all-time record after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally.

LONDON: Bitcoin jumped past US$19,000 on Monday, moving closer to its all-time record after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally.

It was last up 5.6per cent at US$19,220, near its record US$19,666.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)