Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7per cent on day at US$16.922

LONDON: Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7per cent to US$16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.

Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripple's XRP dropping 20.26per cent to US$0.51 and Ethereum falling 13.16per cent to US$500.8. Both currencies also hit highs earlier this week.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)