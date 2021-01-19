Bitcoin overtakes 'long tech' as most crowded trade: Survey

LONDON: A long position on bitcoin overtook "long tech" as the trade fund managers said was the most crowded in January, Bank of America's monthly fund manager survey showed on Tuesday (Jan 19).

For the first time since October, a long position on technology companies was knocked off the top spot, as investors said that long bitcoin was the most crowded trade. A short position on the US dollar was seen as the third most crowded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A steeper yield curve was expected by a record 83 per cent of investors - that's more than after the 2008 Lehman Brothers collapse, the 2013 US Federal Reserve's "Taper Tantrum" or after the 2016 US election. The expectation of higher bond yields was at or close to all-time highs.

The top tail risks to the economy were thought to be problems with the vaccine rollout (30 per cent), the Fed easing its asset purchases (29 per cent) and a Wall Street bubble (18 per cent).