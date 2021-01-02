Bitcoin rallies above US$30,000 for first time

Business

Bitcoin rallies above US$30,000 for first time

Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over US$30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over US$30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

The price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as US$31,584 early Saturday, with almost all other markets closed over the first weekend in 2021.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark