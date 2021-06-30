Bitcoin rises 5.4per cent to US$36,361.69

Bitcoin rose 5.44per cent to US$36,361.69 on Tuesday, adding US$1,874.58 to its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 31.1per cent from the year's low of US$27,734 hit on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, gained 6.53per cent to US$2,218.39, adding US$135.93 to its previous close.

