Bitcoin sinks below US$30,000 for first time since January

LONDON: Bitcoin fell below US$30,000 for the first time in nearly five months as China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies weighed.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.4per cent to US$29,614, its lowest since Jan. 27. As of 1232 GMT it was down 4.2per cent.

