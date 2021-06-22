Bitcoin sinks below US$30,000 for first time since January

Bitcoin fell below US$30,000 for the first time in nearly five months as China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies weighed.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Bitcoin
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.4per cent to US$29,614, its lowest since Jan. 27. As of 1232 GMT it was down 4.2per cent.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Tom Wilson)

Source: Reuters

