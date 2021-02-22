Bitcoin slides 6per cent to below US$55,000

Bitcoin fell more than 6per cent on Monday after surging to a record US$58,354 a day earlier, as a selloff in global equities curbed risk appetite.

The most popular cryptocurrency surged over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalisation of US$1 trillion on Friday.

Rival cryptocurrency ether fell 7per cent to US$1,798. Bitcoin was trading at US$54,000 as of 1011 GMT.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Tom Wilson)