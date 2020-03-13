Bitcoin slumps to lowest in a year as volatility grips

Bitcoin plummeted to its lowest in almost a year on Friday before rebounding sharply, as coronavirus panic selling hit asset classes across global markets.

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

In highly volatile trading, bitcoin fell over 20per cent to around US$3,850 in overnight trading, its lowest since March last year, before clawing back some of its losses. It was last up 9per cent at US$5,270.

On Thursday, bitcoin suffered its worst daily loss in nearly seven years, losing almost 40per cent as the rout of major stock markets over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak spread to cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin has lost around 60per cent of its value since Saturday, underscoring its challenges in becoming a usable currency.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

