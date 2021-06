Bitcoin to become legal tender in El Salvador on Sept 7

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said in a national address on Thursday that a recently passed law making bitcoin legal tender will take effect on Sept. 7.

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said in a national address on Thursday that a recently passed law making bitcoin legal tender will take effect on Sept. 7.

El Salvador's Congress on June 9 approved Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, making El Salvador the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)