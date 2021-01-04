Bitcoin trading at US$32,990, off Sunday record high of US$34,800

Bitcoin was trading at US$32,990 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of US$34,800 on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The digital currency has advanced some 800per cent since mid-March as more traders and investors bet it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

The latest milestone for the world's most popular cryptocurrency comes less then three weeks after it crossed US$20,000 for the first time ever on Dec. 16.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

