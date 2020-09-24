BlackBerry reports near 6per cent rise in quarterly revenue

BlackBerry Ltd's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, rising nearly 6per cent, as demand for the Canadian company's security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software rose.

Total revenue for the second quarter ended Aug. 31 was US$259 million, higher than analysts' estimates of US$237.03 million, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to US$23 million, or 4 cents per share, from US$44 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

(This story corrects analysts' revenue estimate to US$237.03 million from US$237.6 million)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)