BlackBerry to buy cybersecurity firm Cylance for US$1.4 billion

Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it will acquire Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for US$1.4 billion in cash.

REUTERS: Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it will acquire Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for US$1.4 billion in cash.

Besides the cash component, the deal includes the assumption of Cylance's unvested employee incentives, BlackBerry said.

Advertisement

Cylance will operate as a separate business unit within BlackBerry, the company said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)