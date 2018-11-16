BlackBerry to buy cybersecurity firm Cylance for US$1.4 billion
Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it will acquire Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for US$1.4 billion in cash.
Besides the cash component, the deal includes the assumption of Cylance's unvested employee incentives, BlackBerry said.
Cylance will operate as a separate business unit within BlackBerry, the company said.
