BlackBerry to buy cybersecurity firm Cylance for US$1.4 billion

A sign is displayed on the building Blackberry's offices in Waterloo
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the building Blackberry's offices in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

REUTERS: Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it will acquire Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for US$1.4 billion in cash.

Besides the cash component, the deal includes the assumption of Cylance's unvested employee incentives, BlackBerry said.

Cylance will operate as a separate business unit within BlackBerry, the company said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

