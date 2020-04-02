BlackRock, Schroders suspend UK real estate funds

Investment managers BlackRock and Schroders said they have suspended trading in UK real estate funds aimed at institutional investors, citing difficulty in getting an accurate price for their assets.

The suspensions of funds with quarterly or monthly redemptions follows the freezing last month of several funds aimed at retail investors, which allow people to get their money out daily.

