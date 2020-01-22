BlackRock built 5per cent stake in ex-Toshiba unit at center of takeover battle: filing
BlackRock Inc has built a 5.12per cent stake in Toshiba Machine , a former Toshiba Corp subsidiary that has been targeted by Japan's most prominent activist investor, according to a regulatory filing by the U.S. asset manager.
The revelation by BlackRock on Wednesday came a day after veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami launched an up to US$235 million hostile bid for control of the molding company.
