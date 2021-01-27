BlackRock CEO says bullish on outlook for green investment

Larry Fink, chief executive of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, said he was bullish about long-term investment with a focus on climate change.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, stands at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

"Overall, I think because of the great needs of investing for climate change, and because of the pools of the savings and the great need for long-duration assets, I would say the fundamentals going forward into 2021 and beyond are pretty favourable for long-term investors."

He was speaking remotely at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba, writing by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

