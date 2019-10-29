Blackrock CEO says the world will see higher equity markets in 2020

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. fund manager BlackRock Inc chief executive said on Tuesday the world will see higher equity markets in 2020.

RIYADH: U.S. fund manager BlackRock Inc chief executive said on Tuesday the world will see higher equity markets in 2020.

Larry Fink said Blackrock saw positive changes in emerging economies including Saudi Arabia, speaking at the Saudi Future Investment Initiative conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BlackRock, the world's largest fund manager, has opened an office in Saudi Arabia, pushing ahead with plans to capitalize on the government's ambitious reform agenda despite global criticism of its human rights record.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Louise Heavens)