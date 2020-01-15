BlackRock posts 40per cent jump in quarterly profit

BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, reported a 40.3per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as more money rolled into its low-risk exchange-traded funds and cash management business amid concerns of slowing global growth.

REUTERS: BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, reported a 40.3per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as more money rolled into its low-risk exchange-traded funds and cash management business amid concerns of slowing global growth.

The New York-based company's net income rose to US$1.30 billion, or US$8.29 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from US$927 million, or US$5.78 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2RguHBP)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company ended the quarter with US$7.43 trillion in assets under management, up from US$5.98 trillion a year earlier.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Saqib Ahmed in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)