BlackRock profit misses as investors opt out of expensive funds

BlackRock Inc , the world's biggest asset manager, reported on Wednesday a 60 percent slump in quarterly profit from a year ago when the company booked a more than US$800 million gain due to changes in the U.S. tax code.

REUTERS: BlackRock Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as market volatility towards the end of 2018 prompted investors to pull out money from the world's biggest asset manager's actively managed funds.

They pulled out US$34.6 billion from the company's more actively traded and higher cost institutional equity index accounts and focused more on low-risk, low-cost exchange traded funds.

BlackRock ended the fourth quarter with US$5.98 trillion in assets under management, down from US$6.44 trillion in the preceding quarter.

Net income attributable to BlackRock fell to US$927 million, or US$5.78 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$2.30 billion, or US$14.01 per share, a year earlier, when it took a one-time gain from changes in the U.S. tax law.

In the reported quarter, the company also took a US$60 million charge related to job cuts last year.

Excluding the restructuring charges, the company earned US$6.08 per share, compared with US$6.19 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on an average expected BlackRock to report US$6.27 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

