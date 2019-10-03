BlackRock program to test tools to boost saving by individuals

BlackRock Inc has teamed up with Mastercard Inc , United Parcel Service Inc and Etsy Inc among other organizations, to build and test tools to help individuals start saving for emergencies.

NEW YORK: BlackRock Inc has teamed up with Mastercard Inc , United Parcel Service Inc and Etsy Inc among other organizations, to build and test tools to help individuals start saving for emergencies.

The companies will work with a group of nonprofits focused on consumer financial health to build then test savings products on their employees, BlackRock said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The program will be funded by BlackRock's previously announced US$50 million commitment to its emergency savings initiative, the asset manager said.

A number of companies have in recent years taken steps to encourage employees to fund emergency accounts as they respond to data that suggests a large percentage of American households are ill-prepared to deal with a financial emergency.

A recent Federal Reserve report on the economic wellbeing of American households found that about 40per cent of Americans would struggle to cover an unexpected US$400 expense.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Advertisement