BlackRock quarterly profit beats estimates

REUTERS: BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, reported first-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, benefiting from higher volatility in global markets.

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue rose 17 percent to US$2.95 billion from US$2.52 billion a year earlier.

Global markets have been under pressure since February and investors have moved between asset classes, adding to volatility amid fears of an overheating economy and a potential trade war.

BlackRock said its iShares family of ETFs added US$34.65 billion in new money in the quarter, down from US$64.48 billion a year earlier.

The New York-based company's net income rose to US$1.09 billion, or US$6.68 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from US$859 million, or US$5.21 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, BlackRock earned US$6.70 per share. Analysts on an average expected BlackRock to report US$6.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 15.88 percent to US$3.58 billion.

The company ended the quarter with US$6.32 trillion in assets under management, up from US$6.29 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter.

