BlackRock quarterly profit falls 23per cent

REUTERS: BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, reported a 23per cent drop in quarterly profit, as investors pulled money out of its marquee funds and preferred cash management services, while costs rose amid a global economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York-based company's net income fell to US$806 million, or US$5.15 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.05 billion, or US$6.61 per share, a year earlier.

The company ended the quarter with US$6.47 trillion in assets under management, down from US$6.52 trillion a year earlier.

