BlackRock quarterly profit jumps 21per cent

REUTERS: BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, reported a 21per cent jump in quarterly profit on Friday, as investors poured money into its fixed-income funds and cash management services.

The New York-based company's net income rose to US$1.21 billion, or US$7.85 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.00 billion, or US$6.41 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2ZEPkNv)

The company ended the quarter with US$7.32 trillion in assets under management, up from US$6.84 trillion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)