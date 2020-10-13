BlackRock quarterly profit jumps 27per cent on higher fees

BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, reported a 27per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher fees.

REUTERS: BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, reported a 27per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher fees.

The New York-based company's net income rose to US$1.42 billion, or US$9.22 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from US$1.12 billion, or US$7.15 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3iXBXy6)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company ended the quarter with US$7.81 trillion in assets under management, up from the US$7.32 trillion in the second quarter and US$6.96 trillion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)