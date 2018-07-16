BlackRock quarterly profit rises 25.6 percent
BlackRock Inc , the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 25.6 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher investment advisory fees.
Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.07 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$854 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, BlackRock earned US$6.62, compared with US$5.20 a year earlier.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, Trevor Hunnicutt in New York)