BlackRock quarterly profit rises 25.6 percent

BlackRock Inc , the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 25.6 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher investment advisory fees.

FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, NY, U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.07 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$854 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned US$6.62, compared with US$5.20 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, Trevor Hunnicutt in New York)

Source: Reuters

