Blackrock reports ownership of 5 percent of Petrobras' preferred shares

Business

Blackrock Inc has reported owning 5 percent of preferential shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA , the state-run oil company said in a statement on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Blackrock has no intention of interfering with the "management structure" of Petrobras, the company said, citing communications with the New York investment firm.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

