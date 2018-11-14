Blackrock reports ownership of 5 percent of Petrobras' preferred shares

Blackrock Inc has reported owning 5 percent of preferential shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA , the state-run oil company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Blackrock has no intention of interfering with the "management structure" of Petrobras, the company said, citing communications with the New York investment firm.

