Blackrock reports ownership of 5 percent of Petrobras' preferred shares
Blackrock Inc has reported owning 5 percent of preferential shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA , the state-run oil company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Blackrock has no intention of interfering with the "management structure" of Petrobras, the company said, citing communications with the New York investment firm.
