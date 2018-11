NEW YORK: BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink on Thursday said the United States is on a path to a full-fledged trade war against China.

"We're going to have a full-fledged trade war," with U.S. tariffs on all Chinese goods, if policy continues on its current path, Fink said at the New York Times DealBook conference.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)