BlackRock says it sees opportunity to take on more market risk

NEW YORK: BlackRock Inc's Investment Institute said on Tuesday that the swoon in stock markets is "contained" and that it sees an opportunity to take on more risk, particularly in emerging market equities.

A real change in markets would require a deterioration in the economy, the group said in a note. Instead, the recent pullback "appeared to stem from investor jitters over the stock market run-up, record equity inflows and rapidly increasing interest rates," exacerbated by products betting against rising U.S. equity volatility, BlackRock said.

