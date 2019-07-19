BlackRock second-quarter profit falls 6.5per cent

BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, on Friday reported a 6.5per cent drop in second-quarter profit, as investment advisory and securities lending revenue fell and costs rose.

The BlackRock logo is seen at the BlackRock Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Net income attributable to BlackRock fell to US$1 billion, or US$6.41 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from US$1.07 billion, or US$6.62 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2Ya6YZj)

The company ended the quarter with US$6.84 trillion in assets under management, up from US$6.30 trillion a year earlier.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

