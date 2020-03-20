Blackrock to freeze global hiring for a few weeks: source

Blackrock , the world's largest asset manager, will freeze global hiring for a few weeks, according to a source familiar with the situation.

LONDON: Blackrock , the world's largest asset manager, will freeze global hiring for a few weeks, according to a source familiar with the situation.

As the deadly coronavirus swept across the global economy, killing thousands of people, companies have slashed their investment plans, withdrawn financial outlook and even laid off employees to face a halt in demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by)