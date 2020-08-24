BlackRock trims long-term exposure to credit to 'neutral' citing spreads

The BlackRock Investment Institute said on Monday it had trimmed its "overweight" to credit on a long-term view.

LONDON: The BlackRock Investment Institute said on Monday it had trimmed its "overweight" to credit on a long-term view.

"We have turned neutral on credit on a strategic basis because we see investment grade spreads offering less compensation for any increase in default risks," BlackRock said in its weekly note, adding it would keep its overweight on a tactical 6-12 month basis.

"On a tactical horizon, extraordinary measures by central banks including purchases of corporate debt are supportive."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)