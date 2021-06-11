BlackRock wins Chinese regulatory approval for onshore mutual fund business
SHANGHAI: BlackRock said on Friday it had been granted approval from Chinese regulators to start a wholly-owned onshore mutual fund business in China.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted approval for BlackRock Fund Management Co to start the operation, the company said in a statement.
