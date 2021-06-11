BlackRock wins Chinese regulatory approval for onshore mutual fund business

BlackRock said on Friday it had been granted approval from Chinese regulators to start a wholly-owned onshore mutual fund business in China.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted approval for BlackRock Fund Management Co to start the operation, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith: Editing by Neil Fullick)