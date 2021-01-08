Blackstone, Bill Gates' Cascade join hands for Signature Aviation bid

Blackstone Group Inc on Friday pushed ahead with its proposal to buy out Signature Aviation in a deal worth US$4.29 billion, securing the support of the private jet servicing company's biggest shareholder Bill Gates' Cascade Investment.

REUTERS: Blackstone Group Inc on Friday pushed ahead with its proposal to buy out Signature Aviation in a deal worth US$4.29 billion, securing the support of the private jet servicing company's biggest shareholder Bill Gates' Cascade Investment.

Blackstone and Cascade, which owns a 20per cent stake in the company, is in exclusive talks with the London-based company about a joint proposal, which would involve a cash offer of US$5.17 per share, Blackstone said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)