Blackstone-backed dating app operator Bumble's shares set to jump in debut

Shares of Bumble Inc, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, were set for a near 47per cent jump in their market debut on Thursday, indicating a flying start for the operator of the dating app where women make the first move.

The display outside the Nasdaq MarketSite is pictured as the dating app operator Bumble Inc. (BMBL) made its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange during the company's IPO in New York City, New York, U.S., February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

At 10:35 am ET, Bumble's shares were indicated to open at US$63, far above an initial public offering price of US$43 per share, which raised US$2.15 billion for the company.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

