Blackstone-backed dating app operator Bumble's shares set to jump in debut

Shares of Bumble Inc, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, were set for a near 47per cent jump in their market debut on Thursday, indicating a flying start for the operator of the dating app where women make the first move.

REUTERS: Shares of Bumble Inc, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, were set for a near 47per cent jump in their market debut on Thursday, indicating a flying start for the operator of the dating app where women make the first move.

At 10:35 am ET, Bumble's shares were indicated to open at US$63, far above an initial public offering price of US$43 per share, which raised US$2.15 billion for the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)