Blackstone names real estate chief Gray president in succession move

Business

Blackstone names real estate chief Gray president in succession move

Blackstone Group LP said on Tuesday that Jonathan Gray, who turned the buyout firm into the world's biggest real estate investor as head of its property business, will take over from Tony James as president, setting him as successor to Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Blackstone Group LP said on Tuesday that Jonathan Gray, who turned the buyout firm into the world's biggest real estate investor as head of its property business, will take over from Tony James as president, setting him as successor to Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman.

Gray, who was already widely recognized internally as heir apparent to Schwarzman, will become president and chief operating officer and James will stay on as executive vice chairman. Both will report Schwarzman, Blackstone's co-founder.

Blackstone also said in a statement that Ken Caplan and Kathleen McCarthy have been named global co-heads of real estate, succeeding Gray.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Ian Simpson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark