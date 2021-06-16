Blackstone nears US$3 billion deal for Soho China - Bloomberg News

REUTERS: Blackstone Group Inc is nearing a deal to buy Hong Kong-listed office developer Soho China Ltd, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-16/blackstone-said-to-near-3-billion-deal-for-developer-soho-china?utm_content=business&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&sref=ZoyErlU1 on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Soho China could be valued at about US$3 billion in the deal, which would be Blackstone's biggest real estate investment in China and could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)