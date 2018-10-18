Blackstone posts quarterly ENI per unit of 76 cents, modestly beating estimates

Business

Blackstone posts quarterly ENI per unit of 76 cents, modestly beating estimates

Blackstone Group LP , the world's largest manager of alternative assets, on Thursday posted third-quarter economic net income (ENI) per unit of 76 cents, slightly ahead of analysts' expectations.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where
FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Blackstone Group LP , the world's largest manager of alternative assets, on Thursday posted third-quarter economic net income (ENI) per unit of 76 cents, slightly ahead of analysts' expectations.

The mean forecast was for 74 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year earlier, Blackstone reported ENI per share of 68 cents.

Blackstone owns financial data provider Refinitiv, a former Thomson Reuters Corp division, which is a client of Reuters News.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark