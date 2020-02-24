Blackstone says to raise its offer for Unizo to 6,000 yen per share

Blackstone says to raise its offer for Unizo to 6,000 yen per share

U.S. private equity Blackstone Group said on Monday it would raise its proposed offer price to buy Japan's hotel chain Unizo Holdings to 6,000 yen (US$53.78) per share, topping a bid by U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hotel Unizo, operated by Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings, is seen at the entrance of the hotel in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Junko Fujita/File Photo

Blackstone said it would only launch its bid if Unizo agrees with Blackstone's conditions by April 30.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

