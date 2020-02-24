Blackstone says to raise its offer for Unizo to 6,000 yen per share

U.S. private equity Blackstone Group said on Monday it would raise its proposed offer price to buy Japan's hotel chain Unizo Holdings to 6,000 yen (US$53.78) per share, topping a bid by U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

TOKYO: U.S. private equity Blackstone Group said on Monday it would raise its proposed offer price to buy Japan's hotel chain Unizo Holdings to 6,000 yen (US$53.78) per share, topping a bid by U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

Blackstone said it would only launch its bid if Unizo agrees with Blackstone's conditions by April 30.

