Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for US$3.7 billion

Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said on Monday it would buy U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties for US$3.7 billion, topping a rival bid from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for US$3.5 billion.

REUTERS: Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said on Monday it would buy U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties for US$3.7 billion, topping a rival bid from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for US$3.5 billion.

The deal values LaSalle at US$33.50 per share compared with Pebblebrook's offer price of US$31.75 per share and represents a premium of 5 percent to LaSalle's closing price on Friday.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)