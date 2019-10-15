Blackstone to launch tender offer for Japan's Unizo

Private equity firm Blackstone Group said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Japan's Unizo Holding at 5,000 yen (US$46) a share, firing back after its earlier bid for the hotel chain was rebuffed.

Blackstone said in a statement it would consider various options, including launching the tender, if Unizo didn't agree by Oct. 23.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Heavens)