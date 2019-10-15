Blackstone to launch tender offer for Japan's Unizo

Private equity firm Blackstone Group said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Japan's Unizo Holding at 5,000 yen (US$46) a share, firing back after its earlier bid for the hotel chain was rebuffed.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Blackstone said in a statement it would consider various options, including launching the tender, if Unizo didn't agree by Oct. 23.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

