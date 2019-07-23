Blackstone weighs Cheniere Energy Partners stake sale: Bloomberg

Blackstone Group Inc is considering selling its stake in LNG producer Cheniere Energy Inc's limited partnership seven years after investing about US$1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Blackstone Group Inc is considering selling its stake in LNG producer Cheniere Energy Inc's limited partnership seven years after investing about US$1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is marketing its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP to a small number of infrastructure, pension and sovereign wealth funds, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2LCbNok)

Blackstone held about 201 million shares, or about 58per cent, of Cheniere Energy Partners as of March 31, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Based on Friday's close, the stake would be worth about US$8.7 billion.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners were up about 1.6per cent in afternoon trading.

Blackstone declined to comment, while Cheniere Energy Partners LP did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)