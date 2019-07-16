Blue Apron beefs up menus with Beyond Meat burgers, shares rise

Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would include Beyond Meat Inc's plant-based burgers on its menus from next month, a bet on the growing popularity of meat alternatives that sent the meal kit delivery firm's shares up 11per cent.

California-based Beyond Meat is the U.S. stock market's poster child for a swing towards plant-based substitutes that has come courtesy of a rise in the number of Americans choosing vegan or vegetarian diets on environmental or health grounds.

It has already signed deals with U.S.-based Del Taco to include its plant-based crumbles in the Mexican food chain's vegan tacos, while burger chain Carl Jr has a Beyond Meat cheeseburger.

Blue Apron said its Signature Two-Serving Plan - a curated meal plan subscription - would now include recipes using the Beyond Burger, a four-ounce patty with 20 grams of plant-based protein, which does not contain genetically modified organisms, soy, or gluten.

"We know a growing number of customers are interested in plant-based proteins, whether as an alternative to meat, a desire to explore a new ingredient, or an opportunity to make more sustainable food choices," Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Kozlowski said in a statement.

Shares in Blue Apron rose 11per cent while those in Beyond Meat were up 1per cent on Tuesday morning.

Analysts estimate that the U.S. alternative meat market will be worth US$100 billion by 2035, as consumers seek to reduce meat consumption amid growing concerns over health risks and environmental hazards of industrial animal farming.

