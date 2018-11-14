Blue Apron says it would sacrifice revenue growth in 2019; shares tumble

Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would sacrifice overall revenue growth and cut marketing expenses in 2019, sending shares into volatile decline.

The forecast comes a day after the meal-kit delivery company reported a steep decline in net revenue for the third quarter, down 28.4 percent at US$150.6 million, missing average analyst forecast of US$160.3 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Blue Apron also announced late Tuesday plans to cut its workforce by 4 percent.

The shares fell 10 percent to US$1.10 in volatile trade on Wednesday after rising as high as US$1.17.

The New York-based company has been struggling to boost sales as it faces intense competition not only from peers like HelloFresh SE , but also from grocers selling their own ready-to-eat meals. The entry of Amazon.com Inc into grocery service and meal kits business has added to pressure.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

