Blue Apron says it would sacrifice revenue growth in 2019; shares tumble

Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would sacrifice overall revenue growth and cut marketing expenses in 2019, sending shares into volatile decline.

The logo of Blue Apron is shown on a large sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's IPO in New York, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The forecast comes a day after the meal-kit delivery company reported a steep decline in net revenue for the third quarter, down 28.4 percent at US$150.6 million, missing average analyst forecast of US$160.3 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Blue Apron also announced late Tuesday plans to cut its workforce by 4 percent.

The shares fell 10 percent to US$1.10 in volatile trade on Wednesday after rising as high as US$1.17.

The New York-based company has been struggling to boost sales as it faces intense competition not only from peers like HelloFresh SE , but also from grocers selling their own ready-to-eat meals. The entry of Amazon.com Inc into grocery service and meal kits business has added to pressure.

