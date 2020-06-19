BMW, Mercedes put automated driving alliance on hold

Daimler on Friday said it had put on hold a development alliance in the area of automated driving between its luxury brand and rival German luxury carmaker BMW .

"Following extensive review, the two companies have arrived at a mutual and amicable agreement to concentrate on their existing development paths, which may also include working with new partners," Daimler said in a statement.

Daimler said the cooperation, which was announced in 2019, may resume at a later date.

