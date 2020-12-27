BMW aims for 20per cent of its vehicles to be electric by 2023 - paper

German luxury carmaker BMW is planning to step up its production of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

BMW i3 drives during electric car E-Rallye Baltica 2019 near Iecava
BMW i3 drives during electric car E-Rallye Baltica 2019 near Iecava, Latvia July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

"We are significantly increasing the number of electric vehicles. Between 2021 and 2023, we will build a quarter of a million more electric cars than originally planned", Zipse told the newspaper's Monday edition according to a pre-released version.

BMW wants roughly every fifth car it sells to be powered by an electric engine by 2023, Zipse said, compared to about 8per cent this year.

The manager also reiterated his call to speed up the expansion of charging infrastructure.

"15,000 private and about 1,300 public charging points would have to be put into operation every week as of today. Unfortunately, we are a long way from that", he told the paper.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

