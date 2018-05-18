BMW expands UK vehicle recall to 390,000 cars

BMW is expanding a recall of vehicles in Britain, which it launched last week, by 88,000 cars to a total of 390,000, in the wake of a BBC investigation which found that some vehicles could cut out completely while being driven.

LONDON: BMW is expanding a recall of vehicles in Britain, which it launched last week, by 88,000 cars to a total of 390,000, in the wake of a BBC investigation which found that some vehicles could cut out completely while being driven.

"BMW has chosen to expand on its existing battery connector recall by also replacing the blower-regulator wiring harness on affected 3 Series models," the German carmaker said on Friday.

Advertisement

"This involves replacing two wiring connections on the cars already affected and recalling an additional 88,000 cars in the UK."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)